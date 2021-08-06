Some Good News for Governor Cuomo

It has been a rough week for the Honorable Andrew Cuomo, New York’s beleaguered governor.

Everyone from President Biden to the entire New York congressional delegation is calling on the governor to resign following a report issued by New York’s Attorney General concluding that Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women.

Cuomo has been in office for over a decade, and he’s been able to maintain his hold on power despite his years of alleged bullying and sexual harassment.

He also particularly exemplified hubris by writing a book that touted his crisis leadership lessons at the same time his administration was covering up the number of deaths in nursing homes caused by his pandemic crisis policies.

Clearly, the man has a lot of Donald Trump in him, and the Donald J Trump POS Award Foundation (“Foundation”) hopes that Cuomo, who will likely be impeached if he does not resign, will find at least some solace with the news that he has won the 2021 Donald J Trump POS Award (“the award”).

Governor Cuomo will receive a designer-made orange jumpsuit, a bronze weasel paperweight for his desk, and partial payment of Rudy Giuliani’s fees for any service he might provide in the defense of Mr. Cuomo.

The Foundation was originally going to make its award in December, but it concluded that no one will be more deserving of the 2021 award than Governor Cuomo.

The Foundation acknowledged that although there are other eligible candidates, such as Congressman Gaetz or Senator Hawley, these individuals “slink around” in the bush leagues.

None of them has or ever will attain the “success” that Governor Cuomo or former president Trump have.

In short, these individuals are Trump wannabees while Cuomo has proven to be “a true Trumpian POS.”