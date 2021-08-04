Should New York Governor Cuomo Resign?

The question is, as is often asked should Governor Andrew Cuomo resign or should he remain? Fast answer: He wasn't elected by the (covering all bases) maybe 100 women who presented sexual harassment charges and or complaints about his behavior.

He won the election fair and square against Sex And The City co-star Cynthia Nixon. (presumedly no relation)

A majority of New York voters elected Governor Andrew Cuomo.

It is their right and privilege to decide whether to remove him from office or to allow him to remain. So even if 1,000 women stepped forward voicing sexual harassment complaints, it would remain the voters' decision.

They gave him the job. But then, they vote him out of that job.

Maybe women who work on his staff should be issued cattle prods. The cheapest on Amazon, called The Hot Shot, sells for $32.00. Same-day mail would add to the price. The more expensive prod, called The Parker McCory, sells for $45.99. The most expensive prod listed sells for $594.99 and looks as though it could stop an aircraft carrier. It goes by the Gruesome name of the Blitz-Kerner Non-Penetrating Captive….

If a cattle prod had to be used, Governor Cuomo would then have to reimburse the buyer. Sort of a double whammy.

This may sound like a 3rd world solution and send his brave and horrified mother to tears, but what works for a herd of cattle should work in the Governor's office.

Remember, Governor Cuomo took over the Covid-19 epidemic and demonstrated executive skills while Donald Trump slept. Cuomo mobilized the nation to supply ventilators and masks to states that were short on supply. The guy saved lives.

Lastly, he never paid a porn star hush money or announced, “You can grab them by the pussy and get away with it.”

