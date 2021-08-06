Calls For Cuomo To Resign Or Else He's Going To Be Impeached

There are calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign or be impeached. Not exactly a choice between Ice cream or pie, but that's the dessert that's being offered up to the Governor.

He could say no to both choices and sit it out like Trump.

Some see it as another dent in voter's rights. So instead of voter suppression, get rid of the Democratic candidates after they win the election.

Governor Cuomo won his election. He demonstrated executive ability to save lives nationwide during the first Covid-19 epidemic.

But the guy can't keep his hands inside his pockets.

Should the nation posthumously dump George Washington for his dalliance with Sally Fairfax? Of course, Martha Washington wasn’t too happy about it, but at the very least, Governor Andrew Cuomo is a divorced bachelor. Not that it makes his actions acceptable.

Republicans are working at voter suppression by taking the vote away from voters of color and gays. Otherwise, Republicans (who remain a bigoted minority,) believe they will never win another election. Which And could be possible.

Pass the pie a la Mode.

