Tom Brady Says That Trump Just Needs To Go Away and Stay There

TAMPA BAY – (Sports Satire) – One of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all-time recently sat down and spoke with Dottie Bazooka of Sports Balls Illustrated.

Brady talked about how he is 99.8% certain that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make it to the Super Bowl and hold on to their Super Bowl Trophy.

He even said that he had made a $10,000 with Vice-President Kamala Harris who says that the San Francisco 49ers will be the new Super Bowl champs.

Brady then told Miss Bazooka, that the former occupant of the White House, Don the Perv, wanted to bet him $200, but Brady declined telling him that he knows for a fact that he doesn’t pay when he loses a bet.

Tom Terrific, as his sexy wife Gisele Bundchen calls him, said of Trump that the has-been loser really just effen needs to go away and stay the hell there.

Boom Boom News is reporting that Donald Trump, imagining the cold damp jail cells of New York’s Sing Sing Prison, is getting ready to leave the country, to avoid getting his orange ass tossed in prison.

Meanwhile, the word on the streets of Washington D.C. is that the former "Pied Piper of The Potomac" is seriously thinking about moving to Zimbabwe (Africa), which is without a doubt weird-as-shit.