Maybe he could get a few people while standing on an orange crate at Hyde Park corner. However, his audience numbers are dwindling in the US. Like a hot air balloon, finally running out of hot air and slowly, quietly descending to earth, the ride is over.

Some form of reality seemed to have kicked in when he noted that the Supreme Court he hand-picked, with Mitch McConnell’s help, was not deciding issues in his favor.

Not everyone is a weak lily, like Barr, Giuliani, McConnell, McCarthy, Rubio, Jordan, Meadows, and the rest of his rah, rah, gang.

Don’t you wonder if his gang shares his, Grab them by the pussy, advice?

Who stole Trump’s audience?

It started to dwindle when he advised people to drink Clorox and Lysol.

What? Even Donald Jr. must have shuttered at that one.

“That’s loco, Pop!”

“Number one, son, I always figured you might turn out a loser.”

Now the January 6th Committee is investigating Trump and his actions on that day. He motivated his followers by using The Big Lie, or Biden stole the election. In reality, Donald Trump attempted a coup.

“Trump sent us,” the mob told Capitol police.

Capitol police officer Harry Dunn told the January 6th Committee that when a hitman kills someone, “Not only does the hitman go to jail, but the person who hired them."

The hot air balloon has landed, the ride is over, his audience is gone, the January 6th Committee will have the final word.

Or maybe the final word was already spoken by Officer Harry Dunn.

