Dr. Fauci Says Donald Trump Needs To Have Surgery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The nation’s top doctor has made it abundantly clear that the former resident of the White House, Donald J. Trump needs to have surgery and as soon as humanly possible.

Dr. Fauci informed the news media that Trump has suffered for years from Fibabunchalosis, which is defined as the incessant need to lie, and lie, and lie, and lie.

Many medical experts say that in Trump’s case, it is worse because he not only lies, but he makes up the biggest damn whoppers in the history of of whoppers.

It has been widely document that women such as Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Megan McCain all have lied their asses off, but Trump will lie, and then he will lie about the lie, and then he’ll lie about the lie he told about the lie.

Ricky Gervais perhaps said it best, when he told Anderson Cooper that the “Orange Blob” is exactly like his childhood and adulthood hero Adolf Hitler.