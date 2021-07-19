The Reason Why President Biden Wants To Build A Wall Between The United States and Canada

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed the assembled press why President Biden has been considering building a wall between the US and Canada.

The Farmers Federation of North America pointed out to Vice-President Kamala Harris when she visited the Dakotas a few days ago, that their crops are being eaten and trampled on by wayward Canadian moose who easily cross in the US.

The Director of the FFNA, Tessy Tiparelli, who looks exactly like Elizabeth Hurley, except with much bigger breasts, said that the friggin’ moose have already destroyed around $8.3 million worth of grapes, peanuts, rice, and Ramen.

She added that although it is illegal to shoot the moose, some farmers have resorted to trapping them and then transporting them down to Arizona where it’s hot-as-hell!

SIDENOTE: The president says that he will take the money needed to construct the 10-foot tall, 5,526 mile wall from an NRA discretionary fund that he happened to find that was left over from you-know-who’s presidency.