President Biden Is Planning On Invading Cuba

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter with BuzzFuzz about the scuttlebutt that the US is planning on invading Cuba.

She smiled and asked Miss (Taffeta) Kixx if she had read that in the National Enquirer.

Kixx responded by saying that actually she had heard Tucker “Creepy Eyes” Carlson mention it on his Fox News show.

Miss Psaki told her that she really shouldn’t be listening to Carlson, since he is really not to far behind the former “Tweet Creep” in the lies department.

The press secretary then noted that yes, it appears that due to Cuba refusing to allow the exporting of rum, cigars, baseball players, and okra, the US government has no choice but to invade.

She did point out that it might just be a case of settling out of court, but on a grander, more powerful scale.

In Other News. Saskatoon Saskatchewan, Canada has just reported a high of 107 degrees. Moose are reportedly booking it for the North Pole.