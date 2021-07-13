US Bridges Falling Down, Falling Down, Falling Down

President Joe Biden has introduced a $3 trillion infrastructure bill to rebuild the States' decaying infrastructure, including fixing bridges and roads. It's nice to be able to drive onto a bridge with a guarantee that you’ll make it to the other side and not end up in the water, sinking like Michael Douglas in the suspense film The Game.

Even some roads in the US have road-kill potholes. The kind of pothole that can cause a flat tire or cracked axle.

Besides roads and bridges, water and telephone lines have to be maintained. There are gas and oil wells that have to be plugged, Veterans Hospitals and clinics need to be updated. Same with schools, homes, and buildings. Think of the 12-floor condominium that collapsed in Florida. That condominium in Florida killing 94 people didn’t collapse because its infrastructure was well maintained.

This is the United States of America, where living is supposed to be easy, and homes are not supposed to collapse.

However, Trump Republicans, who would never cross out a Defense Department gadget, say No to the Infrastructure Bill.

Maybe if the Infrastructure Bill could be squeezed into the Defense Department budget, it would pass like Bingo.

You can’t take a fighter jet or a helicopter to the grocery store.

Bingo! That's what Republicans must use.

