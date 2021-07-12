President McBoing-Boing Clears The Air With His Answers

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 12 July 2021

image for President McBoing-Boing Clears The Air With His Answers
Boing Boing!

BILLINGSGATE POST: President McBoing-Boing wasn’t doing well as he read from his Teleprompter last week. Like usual, he was looking forward to answering soft ball questions from the Press Corp.

They say it all started
when Joe was two—
That’s the age kids start talking—least, most of them do.
Well, when he started talking,
you know what he said?
He didn’t talk words—
he went boing boing instead!

Don Lemongello: “President McBoing-Boing: Do you still enjoy swimming nude while your gender neutral Secret Service Agents watch you?”

President McBoing-Boing: “Boing Boing.”

Lemongello: “I take that as affirmative.”

“Boing Boing.”

Anderson Blooper: “Good morning, President McBoing-Boing. What do you think about Hunter’s new hobby? Are you going to buy one of his paintings?

“Boing Boing…Boing Boing.”

AND SO ON…..

Dr. Slim: “And everyone thought he was losing a step.”

Slim: “Yo, Doctor. He hasn’t lost anything. Sharp as ever.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dr. SeussJoseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more