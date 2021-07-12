President McBoing-Boing Clears The Air With His Answers

BILLINGSGATE POST: President McBoing-Boing wasn’t doing well as he read from his Teleprompter last week. Like usual, he was looking forward to answering soft ball questions from the Press Corp.

They say it all started

when Joe was two—

That’s the age kids start talking—least, most of them do.

Well, when he started talking,

you know what he said?

He didn’t talk words—

he went boing boing instead!

Don Lemongello: “President McBoing-Boing: Do you still enjoy swimming nude while your gender neutral Secret Service Agents watch you?”

President McBoing-Boing: “Boing Boing.”

Lemongello: “I take that as affirmative.”

“Boing Boing.”

Anderson Blooper: “Good morning, President McBoing-Boing. What do you think about Hunter’s new hobby? Are you going to buy one of his paintings?

“Boing Boing…Boing Boing.”

AND SO ON…..

Dr. Slim: “And everyone thought he was losing a step.”

Slim: “Yo, Doctor. He hasn’t lost anything. Sharp as ever.”