Demi Lovato Talks Candidly About Her New Vaginal Tattoo

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – One thing that can be said about Demi Lovato is that she has never been shy about talking about herself, including her addictions, her infatuations, her love for diet guacamole dip, and now her brand new vaginal tattoo.

She recently sat down with Bedroom Pillow Talk's Carolina Chipotle at a Chipotle Restaurant in West Hollywood and really opened up (no pun intended).

Lovato, whose hits include "Skyscraper," "Sorry Not Sorry," and her most recent hit, "Sorry Is Just a 5-Letter Word For Sorry," revealed that for many years she has been addicted to Diet Dr. Pepper; sometimes drinking as many as nine 20 ounce bottles a day.

Demi, who has 109 million Instagram followers spoke very candidly and lasciviously about her infatuation with hip hop artist Yo Yo Afro Woke.

She blushed as she divulged that if he asked her out, she would say yes quicker than it takes a flea to pee.

But the one thing that surprised Miss Chipotle was when the 28-year-old songstress divulged that she has just recently gotten a tattoo on her hooha (muffin).

When pressed as to what the tattoo is, Demi giggled and said that it’s a tattoo of President Joe Biden. She emphasized that she could not think of a better way to show that she supports him 100%.

She added that the president and the first lady Dr. Jill Biden are the most wonderful couple she has ever known and that includes Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Lovato then remarked that President Joseph Biden has more presidential qualities in his little left finger than the Trumptard had in his entire 300-plus pound body.