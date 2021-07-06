Biden Dog Major To Sell MADGA Hats

After graduating from Trump University with a degree in sales, Biden’s dog, Major, decided to go into business manufacturing dog hats labeled Make American Dogs Great Again.

This brought an explosion from Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. “We’ll sue! We own the logo copyright, and Major can’t steal it and make it a dog’s logo.”

Saner minds argued that this would bring a bad name to Trump University's history.

Huh?

It would suggest that the University failed to teach Contracts and Copyright law successfully. And maybe Major isn’t restricted by copyright laws. After all, he’s a dog, or didn’t Rudy know?

“But there are hundreds of thousands of people proudly wearing MAGA hats. So it’ll become a dog’s hat. The Trump support will be confused. It’ll drive them crazy.”

“Short trip.”

Meanwhile, Trump was speaking before a crowd in Florida, asking, “Who knew it was against the law to pay for a kid's tuition, give their grandpa a Mercedes, also a triple floor condo, and that grandpa would have to declare such generous gifts as income? Who knew? Who? Who?”

Even Major knew better. Sales for his MADGA dog hats were going through the roof. Moreover, Christmas sales were fast approaching.

Giuliani’s office decided to have a process server serve Major with a Cease And Desist order to stop the MADGA hat production.

Without blinking, Major sat in front of the White House gate, waiting for the first process server, feigning sleep, but licking his chops.

Read more by this author: