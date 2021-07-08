Biden/Harris Administration Forced To Let Biden Go

The Harris Administration held a presser at the White House today, to discuss the parting of ways between Joe Biden, and the now defunct Biden/Harris Administration.

Months of back door discussions between then VP Harris, common sense, and James Alefantis, regarding Creepy Uncle Joe boiled down to one answer, it was time to let the President go.

Former Acting President Biden had been on the fence regarding his future with Mamala and her Communist agenda.

Biden had agreed that "it takes a village" but The Former Acting President could not convince himself to share the "sweet sweet scent of succulent scalps" of the young women of "the village."

Oddly enough, Elizebeth Warren agrees wholeheartedly.

Now President Harris, suprisingly, had been in talks with Russia about a possible trade for Vladimir Putin.

Emperor Putin, a stonch Russian patriot, considered the move, but recent contract disputes with the Red Shield Central Bank on population reduction, along with the demise of Nationalism in the US lead Premiere Putin to stay put in Russia, as its;

"not as gay as the US."

As trade talks died down, like Bidens libido, it became more obvious that "Good' ol Joe" was hindering the process of Marxism in the US, by refusing to stop using Freedom and Liberty, as a means to apply himself liberally to young children across our once great nation.

Soo, on Monday, Mr. Biden stepped down not as a Presidential failure, but as a rising Star at the Secret Service checkpoints.

Biden is being kept on the White House staff as a human Working Dog, who will instinctively "sniff out" any reats on the White House grounds.

In one of his first actions, Former President Biden has been tasked with solving former First Lady, Melania Trumps, disappearance.

The former First Lady purportedly has been "hiding out" in the Rose Garden since Trump left office.

Others have rumored that President Harris has allowed Melania to stay on the grounds as a last ditch effort to lure Putin away from his throne, though Comrade Putin has made it clear he is not interested in sharing power with Hindis.

In other news, Benjamin Netanyahu has applied for, and received asylum status.

As a jesture of goodwill, President Harris bestowed upon Netanyahu the Office of Mayor of Chicago.

Stay tuned for more breaking stories from $niper News 13.