President Biden Signs A Presidential Executive Order Increasing Donald Trump’s Taxes To 90%

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 16 July 2021

It doesn't take a psychiatrist to see that this is really and truly one very, very, very unhappy couple.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – In a move that many political pundits are calling ‘so how do you like them apples bitch,' the president has just shown DJT that not only did he lose the election, he is also going to lose lots of his ill-earned money.

President Biden’s latest PEO has just put the former one-term president in the 90 percentile regarding taxes.

The president said that he got the idea from his fantastic vice president, Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, a source close to Trump, commented that when he heard about it, he got so mad, he actually started talking in tongues.

He then allegedly picked up a rock and threw it at one of his Secret Service agents hitting him on his left knee.

The agent immediately drew his gun and fired a warning shot up in the air.

Another agent remarked that Trump was last seen trudging towards a local McDonalds.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

