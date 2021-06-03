Facebook And Twitter Ban The Road Runner

BILLINGSGATE POST: If Wile E Biden had his way, the Trump Runner would be banned from Planet Earth - and beyond.

It’s nightfall in the Sonoran Desert. For as long as anyone can remember, when the relentless sun goes down, falling below the horizon, it gets dark. The Gila Monsters come out of the shadows of the giant saguaro cactus. Once nightfall clocks in, other residents, who make their home in the desert, clock out. Desert tortoises, tarantulas, scorpions, along with jackrabbits and kangaroo rats, take over the night.

But the uncrowned king of the desert, the Road Runner, reigns over them all. In the dining room of Mar-a-Lago, just as the unsophisticated chatter of the Trump Runner captivates cloning conservatives with his New York wise guy hustle, the redundant MEEP MEEP of the Road Runner is equally effective in keeping Wile E Coyote at bay in the Sonoran Desert.

But the Zuckermans and Dorseys will not have it. Without warning, the pinch-mouth word police who run the control rooms at Facebook and Twitter, decided that MEEP MEEP was demeaning to Wile E Coyote. It made him feel badly about himself, especially after he was zonked by a gravity controlled ACME anvil.

For the Trump Runner and Wile E Biden to channel their mutual antipathy for each other, there needs to be a vehicle for discourse. Alas! That has been taken away from us by the self-righteous nattering nabobs of negativism who chair Facebook and Twitter. And we are the sorry victims of their decisions.

Dr. Slim: “Whatever happened to the First Amendment?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Wake me in August, when the Trump Runner takes back the White House.”