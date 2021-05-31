"Just Reinstate Donald Trump As President"

One of Donald Trump’s lawyers made another mindless statement while promoting the election conspiracy. “Donald Trump can simply be reinstated into the White House.”

The crowd was said to have cheered in response to her baseless claim. They can do cartwheels, shoot off fireworks, fire cannons, but it ain’t going to happen.

According to the lady lawyer, “And Biden is told to just move out.”

She criticized Trump because he should have fought harder to stay in the White House.

Lady, the vote count, worked since our four fathers formed the nation. What kind of fight is the lady suggesting?

“Donald Trump had all the tools he needed,” she went on to say.

By tools, did she mean to call in the military? Or the hoodlums who attacked the Capitol on January 6th, planning to hang Vice President Mike Pence and assassinate Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

Nearly 200 retired generals and admirals endorsed Biden in a letter before the election, seemingly warring Trump not to try anything after the election.

"We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it," they wrote.

While Trump got the message, apparently, his lady lawyer still has not.

And where is the American Bar Association? It once was alive and well and scouring every corner of the land for any US attorney speaking illegally. This Trump lawyer is promoting revolution and not one single peep from the American Bar Association?

Don’t be afraid, ABA. Just pour some water on her, and she’ll disappear.

