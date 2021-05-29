Who Took Trump To The Woodshed?

Inquiring minds are asking, “Who took Donald Trump to the woodshed?”

Which woodshed? The one where wood is stored or the one where someone metaphorically gets a spanking? Trump? A spanking? Is that like when Stormy Daniels rolled up a copy of a magazine and spanked Trump?

No. A different kind of spanking, but a spanking. Twitter and Facebook booted Trump off their platforms, and no one hears from him anymore. Not that he was ever the voice written on stone.

Editor’s note: What the Sam hell does that mean?

People reading his stuff acted as though Trump were dispensing the Ten Commandments like God to Moses, but in reality, it was just stuff and neither God nor Shakespeare.

Editor’s note: How can you put Trump’s name and Shakespeare in the same sentence?

Reply: Okay.

But in reality, it was neither God nor Mickey Mouse.

So now Donald Trump is sending his message via his own podcasts like Meghan and Harry, but no one is watching or listening or quoting or seems to care. At least not as many as when he, Trump, was on Twitter and Facebook. So it’s like getting a spanking or being taken to the woodshed.

Consequently, Donald Trump is in a boo-hoo mode blaming the fake news media (The Spoof) for shutting down his freedom of speech.

Editor’s note: Way to go, THE SPOOF!

Read more by this author: