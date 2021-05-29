Republicans Block Reality For Trump

Whew! Those good old, terrified pals of Donald Trump blocked the truth about his treasonous activity on the January 6th attack of the Capitol.

They are, however, unable to erase the visual captured on television of Donald Trump imploring his followers at the rally in front of the White House too, "March down to the Capitol and go fight for your country."

And his group of hoodlum-looking, unshaven, messy followers (Trump would never allow them into Mar-a Lago) did just that. And who should pay for the destruction and injuries Donald Trump’s followers caused?

No stretch. Donald Trump of course. He was the motivating factor and he's caught on television doing so!

So the Senate Republicans, genuflecting at Trump’s feet, could never expose Trump to a criminal jam-like that, and they voted NO to a January 6th Commission to discover who was at fault.

All Republican senators voting to protect Trump from his criminal activity will get a free pass for a round of golf at one of Trump’s golf courses and will not be Primaried (a Trump pick to run against them) at their next election.

Now that is Democracy at its best! A round of golf and not Primaried!

It sounds like bribery and blackmail, but Republicans call those perks.

History won’t be as blasé or indifferent. Their descendants will inherit a stain on their names.

“You mean your great-grandpa voted to protect that orange clown? You’re shipping to Mars.”

