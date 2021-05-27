Republican Party Pay Trump Kids To Investigate 2020 Voter Fraud

The Republican Party is dumping big bucks into the Trump kids' pockets to investigate whether or not there was any voter fraud in the 2020 election. And how do you think that’s going to go?

Eric Trump will do the numbers, yeah. Ivanka will give daily news briefings, uh-huh. And Donald Jr. will be the spokesperson addressing the media while going in and out of buildings. His current girlfriend will nod in agreement.

They promise to show and tell how and where the Democrats managed to duplicate votes, vote for the dead, reuse 2016 votes, present votes printed on coconut shells (they can be purchased on eBay by the pound), votes flown down from Canada (can’t trust the people upstairs) and votes smuggled up from Mexico, (the downstairs people are even more treacherous) Mexico is sending their rapists, drug dealers, murders, and some good people...

Rudolph Giuliani and his associates will help carefully monitor the money supplied by the Republican party, uh-huh.

While the Trumps are doing their own family investigation, many states with Republican governors are also falling in line with the Trump theft and promoting their own research. Republican states are even voting out of office State Secretaries voicing opposition to the voter recount.

Once Trump is officially recognized as the real and true winner of the 2020 election, the January 6th insurrection and invasion, and deaths and injuries and property destruction will be pronounced justified.

No 9/11 type of investigation necessary.

Like magic!

