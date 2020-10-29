Adam Schiff refuses wrestling match with Bobulinski in Madison Square Gardens

Former business associate of Hunter Biden, Mr. Tony Bobulinski, yesterday invited Representative Schiff to a showdown and “manly resolution”.

“In the old days, there was the duel,” Mr. Bobulinski (earlier an expert wrestler) said. “Today? Well, how about The Gardens?"

Mr. Bobulinski is incensed over Adam Schiff's accusation that "The whole thing comes from the Kremlin.”

"Disgusting!" says Mr. Bobulinski.

A Navy veteran and patriot, Mr. Bobulinski also previously had a top-secret clearance with the NSA and DOE.

Following his navy career, he became involved in business deals with the Chinese and Hunter Biden, including his special knowledge about “the big guy.”

The “big guy” turns out to be the former vice-president, now contender for the presidency November 3.

Mr. Bobulinski implies the former VP was included in profits via his son, Hunter's business dealings, and has been lying about it.

Meanwhile, John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence, states the information on Hunter Biden's laptop is not part of Russia disinformation, and that meme is worn out.

But Mr. Bobulinski's challenge to meet on the hard and musty surface of a wrestling ring has suddenly exploded.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggests maybe a tag team is in order.

That is, she would join Mr. Schiff versus Mr. Bobulinski, if a partner of suitable status for the controversy could be found for the Navy vet.

Enter Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, expressing his interest.

“Yes," he has said. "I would like my chance against the person who said I should--let me quote exactly--he said I should 'get out of that hole I'm walking in.'”

Mr. Putin is 5' 6” and weighs 152 pounds, while also an expert in judo, riding horse-back bare-chested, and other physical arts.

Ms. Pelosi is 5'5” weighing in at 132.

Mr. Schiff: “Look, I'm not in favor of these primitive displays of emotion--give me a break!"

"I might have said Putin is obviously not the Big Guy.”

Reporter: Joe Biden is indeed "the big guy"?

Mr. Schiff: "No, I meant a big guy. Putin is a little guy, not a big guy like Joe Biden!"

Mr. Putin is rumored to have said that up against Pelosi at least he wouldn't have to deal with “the intensity of Mr. Schiff's eyeballs.”

Meanwhile, MSM are greatly excited over these developments, and prefer the match to take place on Sunday, November 1, as further advertising for the Biden cause and this year's election.