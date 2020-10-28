Jennifer Aniston Implores Everyone to Please, Please Not Vote For That Super Messed Up Clown Kanye West The Pest

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

image for Jennifer Aniston Implores Everyone to Please, Please Not Vote For That Super Messed Up Clown Kanye West The Pest
Jennifer Aniston talking to ex-husband Brad Pitt who is devastated over his breakup with Demi Lovato.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Bedroom Pillow Talk is reporting that one of the most respected actresses in Tinsel Town is asking that no one vote for Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston said that she really and truly hopes that no one out there is dumb enough to get influenced by The Pied Piper of Pomona, (aka - Kanye West).

The 51-year-old Aniston told BPT, that she is certain that Joe Biden will whip Don The Con’s butt, but says that it’s just the idea that some stupid clown will vote for Kanye the stupid dumbass clown without a circus.

When Kanye was asked to comment on Jennifer Aniston’s remark, he put down his bottle of Johnnie Walker Black, and replied, “Hey [BURP] I duzzn’t knows no [BURP] Shennifer Anatomic, and someone done told to me dat [BURP] my bitch Kimbinita, she be thankun ‘bout [BURP] divorcing my ass and such.”

Several expert therapists have noted that West needs help badly, really, really badly, because his body is in California, but his head's in Uranus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpJennifer AnistonJoseph BidenKanye West

