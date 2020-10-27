Donald Trump To Be Defeated By ‘Sleepy Joe’

Donald Trump likes to give his opponents silly names, thinking it will make him appear superior. Immature? Yes, but that’s where he remains, and now it’s to be expected from The Bump.

Feeling superior to Joe Biden, allegedly because he inherited 400 million from his father and lost, he decided to give his opponent a nickname of Sleepy Joe.

Why ‘Sleepy’?

It’s a put-down, sleepy as in senile, slow, old, over-the-hill. A juvenile thing to do, but that's Trump.

So what happens when ‘Sleepy Joe’ wins the 2020 election? Joe Biden has already cleaned Trump's clock in debates, with his campaign message, advertisements, plans for the economy, confining and eliminating COVID-19, and getting the nation out of the stagnant cesspool Trump has taken it.

Donald Trump insists that he had it made, but coronavirus ruined everything for him and got him down. No, not quite right. The escalator got him down, and every day while in the White House, Trump took the nation relentlessly further down.

Even the whole world at the United Nations laughed at Trump while giving a speech.

Will Donald Trump graciously concede? Say that the voters have spoken? That he wishes his successor ‘Sleepy Joe’ and this nation best wishes?

Kicking and screaming is more like it.

Escalators also move upstairs.

