Hillary Clinton to shake booty for Biden (and cabinet position) at final rallies up to November 3

It is no rumor that Ms. Clinton has stated (smiling) she is looking forward to a cabinet position in Joe Biden's presidency.

Moreover, Mr. Biden's rallies have left a somewhat pallid impression as having relatively few supporters and a certain drabness.

Mr. Trump's very well-attended, uproarious sessions supply contrast.

“Hell, it's all right with me, as long as she wears a mask,” Mr. Biden has said.

That is, in the waning days of this 2020 presidential campaign season, Ms. Clinton is now said to be contemplating performing in the final rallies.

Inspired by Mr. Trump's dancing to “YMCA” at a recent rally, Ms. Clinton will step forward with her considerable assets to smile and dance at Joe's side.

In and out of limousines, Ms. Clinton has been observed snapping her fingers while intoning:

“Shake yo' booty

Get rich, do your dance

It's your duty . . .”

According to investigative sources, however, her performance is a quid pro quo for that valuable cabinet position she longs for.

Which cabinet position?

“I'll take whatever I can get,” she replied to this question, before going further into listing her qualifications:

Secretary of State Redux: Extensive experience with “We came, we saw, he died” politics as with elimination of Moammar Gaddafi and Libya's current harmony.

Secretary of Defense: Ms. Clinton's expertise here (as with above) includes extensive study of Russia and how it manufactured “Russia-gate.”

Secretary of The Treasury: Unparalleled experience with money in terms of getting it and spending it. Expert in Ukraine finances for several years now.

Attorney General: Enough of all the hinting that “something is rotten in the state of Denmark” regarding her emails, the Steele Dossier, and other trivia. Mr. Biden's son will be cleared by the end of February, 2021.

“Well, of course I will consider Ms. Clinton's application,” Mr. Biden has stated. “She's a credit to the Clintons and I've always liked the name Chelsea.”

On being informed of his mistake, Mr. Biden smiled behind his mask with a chortling, “I was just kidding! Can't anyone take a joke around here?”

Ms. Clinton (Hillary) had a very red face, and was spluttering at this point, but she immediately recovered and swirled into her performance number.

“Shake yo' booty

Get rich, do your dance

It's your duty

Stack paper, let's get crazy

Throw up your hands

Then be Swayze

Shake shake shake

Shake your booty!”