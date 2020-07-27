A White House Source Said That Kellyanne Conway Talked the President out of Napalming Portland

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 27 July 2020

image for A White House Source Said That Kellyanne Conway Talked the President out of Napalming Portland
Trump, who says he's a genius, hasn't figured out that 96% of the Portland protesters are actually "White."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Fake news story) A highly-reliable source within the White House walls has revealed that the President was actually considering calling in a napalm air strike on the Portland protesters.

The source said that the President had already talked to the pilot who was to have flown the napalm bombing mission.

Reports are that Trump had instructed the Colonel on how he wanted him to carry out the bombing mission.

But, after being told by Kellyanne Conway that, if he did napalm the anti-Electoral College protesters, his approval numbers would go down from 17% to possibly minus 3%, so he decided to change his mind.

But, being the hard-orange-headed person he is, he noted that the napalming is still on the table; especially if CNN keeps pissing him off.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was overheard to softly say, “Good boy, Mr. President, good boy.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Air strikesDonald TrumpKayleigh McEnanyKellyanne ConwayPortlandprotesters

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more