Melania Trump Says That It Is Time To Have The President Committed Before He Hurts Himself or Someone Else

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Fake News Story) President Trump’s doctor accidentally revealed to the news media that “Orange Boy” is 69 pounds overweight.

The doctor said that he has tried to put the president on a diet, but he always says the same thing: “Doc, I look like a 32-year-old bodybuilder. My weight is perfect, my height is perfect, and most of my hair is perfect.”

Melania has told Ivanka that she really feels that it is time for her and her brothers, and niece Mary Trump, to all have a presidential intervention, and have old DJT committed.

The First Lady said that she is afraid that the President may hurt himself, or someone else.

She said that, the other day, she caught him playing with the missile launching remote while he was showering. She took it away from him, and she hid it in her underwear drawer.

The First Lady told Ivanka that she is going to take up mountain climbing, just to get away from Washington, D.C. and Donaldo.

She added that she can no longer stand to see her husband's political career floundering in the toilet.