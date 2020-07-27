Sylvester Stallone To Star As President Trump in the Movie “From Moscow With Love”

Kellyanne Conway and Kayleigh McEnany have both told DJT that the resemblance between him and Stallone is uncanny.

HOLLYWOOD – (Fake movie news) Word filtering out of Celluoid City is that one of the greatest Italian movie stars of all time, Sylvester Stallone, has signed to appear in a movie about President Trump.

Stallone, who just turned 74, has been cast to star as Trump in the new motion picture, “From Moscow With Love”.

The film was co-written by Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

Also appearing in the movie will be Sofia Vergara as Melania Trump, Charlize Theron as Ivanka Trump, Andy Dick as Eric Trump, and Danny DeVito as President Putin.

The role of Kimberly Guilfoyle has been offered to Kathy Griffin, but she has not, as yet, accepted the part.

Most of the movie will be filmed in the actual White House, with some shots being filmed on location in Pilgrim Musket, Massachusetts, Cotton Balls, Georgia, and some in Moscow, Russia.

There is a rumor that Russian president Vladimir Putin and American president, Donald Trump, could both possibly be appearing in cameo roles as old gigolos.

