The New York Yankees Say “Nope” To President Trump Tossing Out The First Pitch

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 27 July 2020

image for The New York Yankees Say “Nope” To President Trump Tossing Out The First Pitch
A lot of people have commented that old Trump wears more make up than Parisian prostitutes do.

NEW YORK CITY – (Funny sports story) The President really had his feelings hurt when he learned that his hometown Yankees said they do not want him to toss out the first pitch, as is customary.

A rep for the Bronx Bombers stated that it was just simply a matter of the Yankee management not wanting to give Trump a stage, by which he could rant and rave, and turn the truly wonderfully festive baseball moment, into yet another boring, hate-spewing, Democrat-bashing Donald Trump Traveling Campaign Pep Rally.

ESPN 2, took a poll of the 45-man team roster, and 43 of the players said they did not want POTUS to toss out the first pitch.

And, out of those 43, a total of 41 of the players said they did not even want him in the stadium.

When Trump learned about being rejected by the Yankees, he pooched out his lower lip, talked about deporting all the foreign Yankee players, and said that he’d give the New York Mets a call, and offer his first pitch services to them.

USA Today reported that when Trump called the Mets organization, they told him that they'd already hired a Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus clown to throw out the first pitch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballDonald TrumpYankees

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more