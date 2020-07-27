The New York Yankees Say “Nope” To President Trump Tossing Out The First Pitch

NEW YORK CITY – (Funny sports story) The President really had his feelings hurt when he learned that his hometown Yankees said they do not want him to toss out the first pitch, as is customary.

A rep for the Bronx Bombers stated that it was just simply a matter of the Yankee management not wanting to give Trump a stage, by which he could rant and rave, and turn the truly wonderfully festive baseball moment, into yet another boring, hate-spewing, Democrat-bashing Donald Trump Traveling Campaign Pep Rally.

ESPN 2, took a poll of the 45-man team roster, and 43 of the players said they did not want POTUS to toss out the first pitch.

And, out of those 43, a total of 41 of the players said they did not even want him in the stadium.

When Trump learned about being rejected by the Yankees, he pooched out his lower lip, talked about deporting all the foreign Yankee players, and said that he’d give the New York Mets a call, and offer his first pitch services to them.

USA Today reported that when Trump called the Mets organization, they told him that they'd already hired a Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus clown to throw out the first pitch.