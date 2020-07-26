Kanye West Demands That People Stop Calling Him a Crybaby

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California – (Fake news story) Kanye West said he is disappointed in the American people. He pointed out that just because he is one of the most sensitive individuals in Tinsel Town, that does not mean that he is not qualified to be president.

After shedding what one audience member said was about 400 teardrops during his first presidential campaign rally, Kanye pointed out that he has been suffering from the Asiatic All-Inclusive Flu.

He said that it affects your tear ducts, and it prevents them from closing properly, thus giving off an appearance that one is crying.

West said that, truth be told, he was actually laughing, but the cameras made it look like he was weeping, like some uncontrollable banshee bitch.

Reporters played and replayed the video tape where Mr. Kim Kardashian can be heard saying, “Hey, y’all I ain't crying, it's just a combination of sweat and allergies.”

Kanye said that, if he keeps getting called a crybaby by the American voters, he’ll just drop out of the presidential race and the voters will get stuck with Trump or Biden.