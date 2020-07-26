President Trump Has Banned The Playing of Hip Hop and Rap Music in the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Fake News) President Trump has made it very clear that, not only does he not like the Black Lives Matter movement, but he truly despises rap music and hip hop music.

He has issued a presidential executive order prohibiting the playing, in the White House, of hip hop music, rap music, and even songs by Taylor Swift, who, he says, hates him more than he hates Colin Kaepernick.

The "Bully-in-Chief" talked with CNN’s Don Lemon, and told him not to take offense, but he would rather get bit on his testicles by a piranha than to listen to hip hop music.

Lemon just shook his head and remarked, "Dude, your deck of cards is missing about 27 cards. You need to leave here, and go directly to the emergency room, and get some medical attention as soon as humanly possible."