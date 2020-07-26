The Pied Piper of The Potomac, Admits That, If Adolf Hitler Were Alive Today, He Would Pardon Him

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Fake News story) – The man who many Republicans are now calling the messed-up fella, who is going to not only lose the presidential election, but the Senate as well, says he has been feeling ill lately.

He said that it’s not his bone spurs, or his pathological lying, but something else. He pointed to his head, and noted that, lately, its been feeling kind of empty.

POTUS said that, at night, as he is massaging Melania's feet, they both hear a type of hollow echo sound coming from where his brain is located.

He said that they both laugh, pop some Chicken McNuggets in their mouths, and go back to watching reruns of ”The Three Stooges”.

Trumpovich was asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow why he pardoned Roger Stone, who is as guilty of crimes as Adolf Hitler was.

"The Electoral College President" became all upset, and started spitting uncontrollably, all over President Andrew Jackson’s portrait.

He expressed that he has become more and more like a king, and he can do whatever the hell he wants.

When asked if he would pardon Adolf Hitler, "The Mar-a-Lago Liar" said that he most certainly would, and he’d also throw in pardons for Hirohito, Stalin, Mussolini, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Pete Rose.