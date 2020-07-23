Russian President Vladimir Putin Has Just Endorsed Donald Trump

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 23 July 2020

MOSCOW – The Russian leader has announced to the people of the world, that he has endorsed Donald J. Trump in his re-election bid.

Vladimir Putin said that Donald has become like a brother to him ever since they both drank vodka from the same pole dancer’s high heel shoe, at Moscow's famed Comrade Club.

Although Putin swears nothing intimate happened, TMZ has video of a very happy Donnie and Vlady cavorting in ballerina leotards and dancing to the Macarena.

When asked about the cavorting, President Trump replied that he has never cavorted with Vlady, and, if he had, he would certainly not dance the Macarena with him, since his bone spurs have become extremely painful.

A reporter with Telemundo asked him how he manages to play 112 rounds of golf each week, since he has bothersome bone spurs.

POTUS said that the bone spurs don’t hurt whenever he plays golf, because he wears flip-flops.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

