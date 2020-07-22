Trump: I've Always Been In Favor Of Face Masks

Written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 22 July 2020

image for Trump: I've Always Been In Favor Of Face Masks
Trump even wears a face mask whilst cleaning his teeth

In what many will see as a total turnaround, President Trump has spoken about his preference for wearing a face mask in order to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, claiming that he has always been in favor of the protective mouth coverings.

Trump told reporters yesterday, that wearing a face mask is nothing new for him. He said:

"I think wearing a mask is the only thing we can do in this situation. It shows concern and respect for other people, which is a characteristic of mine."

After a short silence, one journalist asked Mr. Trump if it wasn't true that he'd recently said it was unpatriotic, and 'gay', to wear a face mask. Trump replied:

"Certainly not! In fact, I think it's extremely patriotistic to wear a face mask, and that's why I wear one all the time."

This prompted another silence, longer this time, followed by a muttering amongst the press. The President went on:

"I wear a mask in the White House, and I wear a mask at home. I even wear a mask in bed, and so does my wife. I always carry spare masks with me, just in case I meet someone who isn't wearing one, and then I can save someone else's life. That's what I'm like."

There was a shuffling of feet, and several people coughed.

Trump:

"I've always worn a mask, even when I was on 'The Apprentice, even when I was a little boy! There are photos somewhere of me when I was a baby, already wearing a mask. I'd even say that I'd worn a mask before I was born, in my mother's womb, but nobody would believe me. My ancestors, back in Germany, used to wear face masks. I think my view on face masks is public knowledge by now. They're essential, and I'd never be seen without one."

The room was now empty.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusDonald Trumpface masksLies

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more