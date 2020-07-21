Trump sex doll doesn’t say much but is very roomy

The new Mark 3 version of this ‘must have’ pleasure toy for those that have everything, is seen as an improvement on the ill-fated Mark 2, ‘The Trumpstein’, a Donald & Jeffrey hybrid.

The Mark 2, although favoured by some members of some royal families, had teeth; unfortunately, they were based on Epstein’s teeth, and some women were put off.

White House memorabilia manager, Francine Underwood, explained: ‘This model on display comes with a press conference lectern with built-in seat for user comfort and privacy. Look, you can't even see White House intern Chad or is it Chuck today z depends who lost the toss.’

A more family-friendly version can be found in the crazy Miniature Golf course behind the White House fountain. ‘People just love whacking a ball into the hole,’ added a smiling Francine. ‘That version is made of high tensile steel, as it is often subjected to some inappropriate use of golf clubs.’

A deluxe version comes with interchangeable body parts and alternative clothes, ‘so in the privacy of your own home, you can enjoy ‘Trump up-skirting’, as also implied by the photo featuring an unseen Chuck - or is it Chad? - whoever lost the toss.’

A number of items of clothing come in wipe-down latex, PVC or a rubber & leather gimp suit. ‘That’s a particular favorite of Kim Jong-un,’ said an unnamed White House memorabilia manager.

The Mark 3 is available now in the White House gift shop.