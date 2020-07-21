Trump sex doll doesn’t say much but is very roomy

Written by sean hodgson

Tuesday, 21 July 2020

image for Trump sex doll doesn’t say much but is very roomy
Batteries only. Mains makes him too animated

The new Mark 3 version of this ‘must have’ pleasure toy for those that have everything, is seen as an improvement on the ill-fated Mark 2, ‘The Trumpstein’, a Donald & Jeffrey hybrid.

The Mark 2, although favoured by some members of some royal families, had teeth; unfortunately, they were based on Epstein’s teeth, and some women were put off.

White House memorabilia manager, Francine Underwood, explained: ‘This model on display comes with a press conference lectern with built-in seat for user comfort and privacy. Look, you can't even see White House intern Chad or is it Chuck today z depends who lost the toss.’

A more family-friendly version can be found in the crazy Miniature Golf course behind the White House fountain. ‘People just love whacking a ball into the hole,’ added a smiling Francine. ‘That version is made of high tensile steel, as it is often subjected to some inappropriate use of golf clubs.’

A deluxe version comes with interchangeable body parts and alternative clothes, ‘so in the privacy of your own home, you can enjoy ‘Trump up-skirting’, as also implied by the photo featuring an unseen Chuck - or is it Chad? - whoever lost the toss.’

A number of items of clothing come in wipe-down latex, PVC or a rubber & leather gimp suit. ‘That’s a particular favorite of Kim Jong-un,’ said an unnamed White House memorabilia manager.

The Mark 3 is available now in the White House gift shop.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

