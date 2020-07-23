A White House Insider Predicts That Hope Hicks Will Be The Next Mrs. Donald Trump

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 23 July 2020

image for A White House Insider Predicts That Hope Hicks Will Be The Next Mrs. Donald Trump
Many of the White House staffers feel that Hope Hicks will one day be Trump's fourth wife.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House source, who knows President and Mrs. Trump very well, has just made a prediction that could come true sometime in 2021.

The source told Fox News that he or she truly believes Melania will divorce her husband, on grounds of his addiction to false hoaxes, his pathological lying, and his horrendously ugly hairdo.

The insider noted that, when Trump gets dumped by Melly, it will pave the way for the gorgeously sexy, 31-year-old, Hope Hicks, to waltz into his life like grains of sand through an hour glass.

It is really no secret that the President has had a lascivious thing for the former White House staffer, who some say has had more lovers than Cleopatra and Mae West combined.

Eric Trump reportedly told one of the White House cooks that, if his daddy ever marries Hope, then he and his brother and sister will have the sexiest, most hottest step-mother in the entire country.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFOX NewsHope HicksMelania TrumpWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more