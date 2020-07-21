President Trump Once Again Shows The Country Who He Really Is

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump had a one-on-one meeting with his top ass-kisser, Stephen Miller.

And, out of the blue, he told Milly that, if he wasn’t married to Melania, he would date his daughter, Ivanka, if she wasn’t his daughter, of course.

Miller said that it kind of sounded somewhat weird, even coming from Trump.

Stephen told POTUS that he just doesn’t want him to get in trouble with the evangelicals.

Trump shot back, "Stevie, my little ugly-looking bitch, do you really think, for one second, that I give a rodent’s ass what the ‘gelicals think?"

Miller replied that he knows he doesn’t care, because he has made it crystal clear on several occasions, that he just uses the evangelicals like he uses the blacks, the gays, Lindsey Graham, women, veterans, his base, Sean Hannity, and even Eric and Donald Jr.

Many pundits have started to say that, as the presidential election draws closer, the “Liar-in-Chief” is starting to show everyone just exactly who he is.

Meanwhile, the First Lady has remarked that, in five months, she will be thrilled to get back to her luxuriously elegant Trump Tower suite, and the Bidens can have the Pennsylvania Avenue dump.