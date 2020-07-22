Fox News Fires Ed Henry as Many Now Wonder if Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson Are Next

NEW YORK CITY – Several former female employees at Fox News have hired high-profile attorneys, and are going to hammer the so-called “Fair & Balanced” news network.

As many former viewers have pointed out, “Faux News” has never, ever been fair or balanced.

CEO Roger Ailes left due to harassment charges regarding his love of the game of nude musical chairs.

The once-king of the Fox kingdom, Bill O’Reilly paid a woman $32 million for photos that allegedly showed Bill, the lady, and a horny Bronx Zoo kangaroo in several somewhat compromising situations.

And now Ed “Potty Mouth” Henry has been shown the exit door, allegedly due to some unwanted footsie-playing while showering.

The FBI is reportedly now in the process of investigating the current two top on-air personalities; Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

For way too long, the males at Fox have acted like the fella that currently sits in the White House. They have groped, poked, and foked anything that was wearing pantyhose.

Word at Fox News is that, if an on-air female personality develops cellulite, spider veins, or stretch marks, she's history.

The rumor going around the ‘Fox campus’ is that the real reason why the sissy prissy princess Megyn Kelly was let go was because she developed way too many freckles on her cleavage.