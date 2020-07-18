President Trump Reveals That Voices in His Head Are Telling Him to Drop Out of the Race

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 18 July 2020

image for President Trump Reveals That Voices in His Head Are Telling Him to Drop Out of the Race
Trump recently told Dr. Fang Fu Fi, that the voices in his head are getting louder and louder.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports are that President Trump’s popularity numbers are dropping quicker than a prostitute’s underwear.

The President’s top campaign advisers say that, at this rate, Minnie Mouse may end up getting more write-in votes than Trump gets regular votes.

POTUS has repeatedly told close friends like Scott Baio, that voices in his head keep telling him to drop out of the presidential race.

His least-favorite son, Eric, has reportedly told his daddy not to worry, because he can go into the Electoral College computer and win by cheating, just like he did in 2016.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, and Hope Hicks, all say that the low poll numbers are just a hoax, perpetuated by colluding witch-hunters, who hate the President because he is so smart, so handsome, so rich, and the least racist person in the entire universe.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKellyanne ConwayMelania TrumpPOTUSScotland

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more