Kylie Jenner Wants To Buy Revlon and Covergirl

LOS ANGELES – The richest of all of the Kardashian klan has just told the Hollywood Hors D’oeuvres news agency that she would like to purchase two giant makeup companies, Revlon and Covergirl.

Kylie, the self-made billionaire, said that, ever since she was 18months old, she has had a fascination with lipstick, eye-liner, mascara, and Oreo cookies.

She said Oreos have nothing to do with makeup, but she’s just addicted to the delicious, little bitches.

Older sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney are totally amazed at her business acumen, as well as for her love of the Beatles.

Kylie’s former dad and now mother, Caitlyn Jenner, called her and said that maybe she can hire her to represent the older women who used to be fellas.

The 23-year-old Kardashian, has hired famed Tinsel Town attorney, Gloria Allred, to work out all of the business details.

Allred is best noted for defeating Donald Trump in a case where he reportedly referred to Omarosa, one of his advisers, as an “N”.

Trump is reported to have settled out of court for $7.2 million. He, being the pathological liar that he is, insists that he only paid his former cabinet member $2,310.85.