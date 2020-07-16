President Trump Scratches His Knackers

image for President Trump Scratches His Knackers
The moment Trump's testicles started to give him bother

In news that some will find somewhat offensive, and others might regard as 'uncouth', it's been reported that US president, Donald Trump, scratched his testicles this morning.

Trump, whose every move is monitored by the media, then scrutinized and analyzed by 'experts', arrived for his daily news conference, and looked uncomfortable in the crotch region.

He screwed his eyes up a couple of times, grimaced, and winced, then put his right hand into his undercarriage, and gave it a right old gouge.

This seemed to do the trick.

When one of the assembled journalists asked him if he was okay, Trump grabbed his crotch and shrieked like Michael Jackson used to do.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

