Donald Trump Says He Never Met Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell – Hmmm, Photos Don't Lie

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 4 July 2020

image for Donald Trump Says He Never Met Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell – Hmmm, Photos Don't Lie
DJT and Ghislaine Maxwell at a New York Knicks game proving that he lied about not knowing her or ever meeting her.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The President of the United States has again shown that he is addicted to lying.

As many have said, the man could not tell the truth if he was offered 50 Big Macs.

His brain is programmed to lie, lie, lie, and lie a whole bunch more.

He recently told his Fox News boyfriend, Sean Hannity, that he does not know, nor has he ever met, Jeffrey Epstein or his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Bunker Boy” seems to have forgotten that there are about 619 photos out there, of him and the couple that he swears he has never met.

Melania recently told CNN's Don Lemon, that she has met Epstein and Maxwell, and that the four have gone out to dinner, dancing, to a Bob Dylan concert, and even to a gender reveal party in Brooklyn.

When POTUS was told what the First Lady had said, he replied that Melania has forgotten that everything she has was given to her by him, including her size 38D tits.

The First Lady was told what her husband had said, and she replied, “My husbandt, he ease starteen tu scare me too mush. He cannot ebun remembers our little boy’s name.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

