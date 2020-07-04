Residents of Trump Tower are Demanding That The Statue of Donald Trump Be Removed From the Lobby

NEW YORK CITY – More than 200 residents who reside in Trump Tower say that they are sick and tired of having to view the 15-foot-tall statue of Donald Trump that sits in the building’s lobby.

They say that it looks stupid, with Trump holding a nine-iron in one hand and a McDonalds Big Mac burger in the other.

One long-time resident has said that, if the ugly thing is not removed, and removed soon, she will move out, and so will most of the Trump Tower residents, many of whom are Republicans, Independents, and a few Fiji Islanders.

Another individual, who has lived there for seven years, said that some of the residents say they will take down the statue themselves, using an industrial come-along, a crowbar, and an AK-47 Russian-made semi-automatic weapon.

When Trump was told about the residents being upset, he became very agitated, and said that he wants the names of each one of the complainers, because their rent just went up 45%.