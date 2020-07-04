Donald Trump Jr’s., Girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Just Tested Positive For the Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The entire Trump klan has refused to wear the medical masks like every intelligent human being in the nation is doing.

DJT thinks that he is immune, simply because he is rich, handsome, a Republican, and the Electoral College president.

But Mother Nature doesn’t give a rat’s ass who you are. Donald Jr., commented that he thinks that Kim’s test is simply a hoax perpetuated by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats.

Eric Trump (the dumb one) commented that it is all just a witch hunt, because Kimmy is prettier than his step-mother, Mommy Melania.

And Ivanka, aka "The White House Barbie," added that she suspects that the Kimster must have colluded with someone who has the C-19; perhaps one of the 14 Secret Service agents that have contracted it.

"The Great Orange Blob" simply said that the test was fake. He pointed out that it was administered at a local McDonalds by one of the fry cooks.

Meanwhile, the First Lady just shook her head and remarked, “I swear tu juice, dat de effen Trumps are going tu be drybean me crazy befores I leefs dee White House in a few muns.”