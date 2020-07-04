Donald Trump Jr’s., Girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Just Tested Positive For the Coronavirus

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 4 July 2020

image for Donald Trump Jr’s., Girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Just Tested Positive For the Coronavirus
Kimberly is 51, and Junior Trump is 42, so that makes Miss Kim a "Cougar."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The entire Trump klan has refused to wear the medical masks like every intelligent human being in the nation is doing.

DJT thinks that he is immune, simply because he is rich, handsome, a Republican, and the Electoral College president.

But Mother Nature doesn’t give a rat’s ass who you are. Donald Jr., commented that he thinks that Kim’s test is simply a hoax perpetuated by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats.

Eric Trump (the dumb one) commented that it is all just a witch hunt, because Kimmy is prettier than his step-mother, Mommy Melania.

And Ivanka, aka "The White House Barbie," added that she suspects that the Kimster must have colluded with someone who has the C-19; perhaps one of the 14 Secret Service agents that have contracted it.

"The Great Orange Blob" simply said that the test was fake. He pointed out that it was administered at a local McDonalds by one of the fry cooks.

Meanwhile, the First Lady just shook her head and remarked, “I swear tu juice, dat de effen Trumps are going tu be drybean me crazy befores I leefs dee White House in a few muns.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusDonald TrumpIvanka TrumpKimberly GuilfoyleMelania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more