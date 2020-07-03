Trump Sends Aid To Help Bangladesh With Massive Floods: Entire World Population Faints

Donald Trump today had the equivalency of a stroke, only it came out as empathy in the form of an Executive Order. He authorized 33 billion dollars in relief aid to Bangladesh. He then ordered all nearby naval ships to assist in evacuating as many Hong Kong citizens as possible. But he wasn't done yet. He has also made DACA permanent and ordered his border wall dismantled.

In doing so, Trump has caused an enormous worldwide catastrophe amidst the pandemic. Mass fainting has been the reaction to this executive blunder in the night, causing train and airline crashes, automobile pile-ups and entire airports to shut down.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, after recovering from a nasty fall in his basement said, "This f'ing dog-faced maniac has managed to multiply the pandemic by 100. How does he do it? Just when you think he can't make things worse, he finds a way! I am calling on Congress to immediatley remove this moron!"

When Trump appeared this morning in the Rose Garden at the White House, he denied having done any of the aforementioned actions, calling it all "fake news".