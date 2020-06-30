Black Lives Matter Install George Clinton As President Of The Black USA

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 30 June 2020

image for Black Lives Matter Install George Clinton As President Of The Black USA
President Clinton earlier

As tempers continued to fray at the weekend, there was a major development away from the rioting, when the Black Lives Matter organization officially declared the former Parliament and Funkadelic frontman, George Clinton, the President of the Black USA.

Clinton, 78, who was the subject of an earlier report last year, which spoke of his intention to challenge President Trump for the leadership of the country in the November 2020 re-elections, accepted the honor, and made an immediate statement.

He said:

"It's clear from the numerous recent incidents of police brutality, and the reactions of Blacks in many communities, that, despite strenuous efforts by many on both sides, white people and black people are never goin' to be able to live together in peace and harmony, so we're branchin' off. Details later, mothersuckers!"

George Clinton is not a relation of Bill Clinton.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
