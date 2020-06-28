Sammy Hagar Pisses Off a Lot of Real Singers

BISON SPIT, Montana – Former singer, Sammy Hagar, who is 72-going-on-92, has just made what is being considered by many to be the most idiotic, stupid remark regarding the Coronavirus pandemic yet.

The Memphis Post-Haste newspaper wrote that even President Donald Trump remarked that Hagar has got to be one 'bigly' piece of duck doo-doo.

Hagar, whose musical day in the limelight sailed years and years ago, stated to a crowd, that he is willing to sacrifice people to COVID-19, in order to help the economy.

Right away, other music artists, much more talented and smarter than him, made comments on his comments, which were uttered by way of his rectilius analostica.

Hip Hop artist, Yo-Yo Afro Woke, said: “Man dat dumbass, ugly as sludge honky, he be one effed up cracker dat be fo sho, brutha!”

Meanwhile, Keith Urban, a native of Australia, simply said, “Ah, excuse me, mate, but whom is this Sammy Hagar bloke, old chap?”

During his career, Hagar performed with such bands as Chicken Lips, Van Gogh’s Ear, the Peckerwoods, and Sam & The Damn No Talents.