President Trump is Furious That 187 Feet of the Border Wall Was Painted Black

CALEXICO, California – President Donald Trump has inspected a section of his big beautiful wall that Mexico will be paying for, ahhh, sometime in 2025 maybe.

A Border Patrol agent, who drove him along the wall, said that POTUS asked him why they had painted the wall black.

The agent told him that Home Depot had a sale on black paint, and the price was too good to pass up.

Trump told him that he hates the color black, even more than he hates the fact that he is balding by the hour.

He made a call to Kellyanne Conway, and told her to call Home Depot and tell them that they need to send over 420 gallons of the whitest white paint they have.

The agent asked the President, if having to repaint the wall wasn’t a waste of taxpayers' money.

Trump told him that he was spending billions and billions of dollars to build a useless wall, that a six-year-old Guatemalan girl holding a Chihuahua puppy could scale in less than 11 seconds.

DJT looked the Border Patrol agent in his eyes and said, “So, tell me, fella, do you really think I give a silly shit about a few damn gallons of paint?”