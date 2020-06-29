The Rolling Stones Tell President Trump “No! No! No!”

NEW YORK CITY – Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones flew to the USA and had a talk with their publishing company.

The two Stones, who said that they’re drug-free, remarked that they are not happy with the fact that Trump’s campaign has continued to play their song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, after they had been asked 13 times to refrain from doing so.

Mick and Keith, who are both 75, said that the Rolling Stones can't get no satisfaction until Trump stops using their song as his presidential campaign anthem.

When a representative from the Trump campaign asked if they would agree to let them use the song free of charge, Mick yelled out “No! No! No!”

He used some choice expletives, which cannot be printed here.

Jagger suggested that the Trumpster use a song by an artist who actually likes him, like Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, or Hank Williams Jr.

Kid Rock reportedly suggested that the Trump campaign could use his hit song, “I Grabbed The Country Girl By Her Beaver And We Done Went To Town.”