Trump Didn’t Know Russians Paid Taliban To Kill Americans?

Like the song goes, “I didn’t know the gun was loaded”.

Donald Trump is now claiming he didn’t know that Russia, under the leadership of good pal, Vlad Putin, was paying the Taliban bounty fees to kill American soldiers.

Some say Trump was briefed. Trump says he wasn’t informed.

Vladimir Putin will say he never did such a thing. The betting is that Trump will say he believes and takes Putin’s word.

Why?

When briefed by 8 U.S. Intelligence Agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Trump asked Putin, and Putin said, “No way.”

Trump believed Putin and not the 8 U.S. Intelligence Agencies. He had to say he believed Putin. Otherwise, that would mean Trump wasn't the legitimate president.

Wouldn’t everyone like to know what Putin has on that pee video of Trump taken at the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel? It must be a doozy!

When Trump is in an apparent contradiction, he yells, “Fake news!”

Consequently, he’s giving Spoof News enormous credibility, right up there with The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian.

After Trump tweeted a video of a man screaming “white power” and keeping it posted for four hours, his deputy press secretary claimed Trump hadn’t heard what the man had said.

Right! More fake news.

