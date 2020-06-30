George Clinton To Re-release 'Paint The White House Black'

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 30 June 2020

image for George Clinton To Re-release 'Paint The White House Black'
A few members of the Parliament/Funkadelic collective

George Clinton, the leader of P-Funk bands, Parliament and Funkadelic, who has been named as the President of the Black United States of America by the Black Lives Matter organization, is set to re-release his popular 1993 single, 'Paint The White House Black'.

Clinton, 78, has been an advocate of race equality since the 1950s, when he started out on his long and illustrious musical career, and intends to ram home his message in the coming weeks.

He intends to make various appearances around the US to promote the release, including an unofficial and uninvited visit to the White House to see President Donald Trump.

A paint company in the Washington area today confirmed that they had received an order for 100,000 gallons of black paint from a Mr. Clinton last night.

Clinton's CD will also feature the 1975 Parliament track, 'Chocolate City'.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

black lives matterGeorge ClintonMusicRacism




