President Trump Hits Back at Roseanne Barr For Saying That He’s a Woman

SQUAW FACE, Arizona – President Trump was in Arizona checking out a golf course he may decide to buy.

He was asked by the press what he thought about Roseanne Barr saying that he was a woman.

Trump replied that Barr is nothing more than a has-been loser who looks like a giant flesh-colored prune.

He then added that the bitch looks like she was hit repeatedly with an adult porcupine.

The President was asked for his thoughts on Mexico possibly restricting travel from the U.S. to Mexico.

He laughed, and said that, if they do that, then he will ban the importing of avocados and maracas. Trump said that, next to drugs, avocados and maracas are Mexico’s biggest exports.

He pointed out that he will be having another standing-room-only presidential MAGA campaign rally in Eagle Pass, Texas.

He noted that Eagle Pass has more eagles than any city in the entire world, except for the African village of Eagles Up The Wazoo, Tanganyika.